Green light for plans to turn Halifax Indian restaurant into bedsits

A bid to turn a Halifax town centre restaurant into housing has been approved.

Calderdale Council has said the premises at 28 Bull Green can be converted into three bedsits.

According to a planning officer’s report, the building currently has an Indian restaurant on the ground floor and a three-bedroom flat spread over the first, second and third floors.

"The proposal is to refurbish the existing ground floor restaurant, including the shopfront, and turn the first floor, second floor and third floor into three single occupancy bed bedsits with their own dedicated entrance off Bull Green,” the report says.

A design and access statement submitted with the application stressed the refurbishment and proposed change of use was “essential for the future use of the building and should be seriously considered”.

"The proposals will enhance a building that has declined in recent years and is currently inhabitable internally therefore I feel this application should be supported.” it said.

It also says: “This application is for the refurbishment of the existing restaurant, basement areas and a new side door entrance from the main frontage would provide access to the proposed three apartments on the upper floors.

"The existing living accommodation on the first floor would remain and a further two apartments would be formed on the second and third floors.

"A new staircase would be installed with fire and sound protection to gain access to the apartments.

"The proposed scheme would upgrade and fully restore the building and add many energy-saving features to provide quality energy-efficient accommodation that is in high demand.”