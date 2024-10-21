Green light for seven starter units to be built on industrial estate in Brighouse
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Swanray Developments Ltd will build the seven light industrial “starter” units at the BSMW Products Limited site in Birds Royd Lane, Brighouse.
Existing buildings will be demolished to create the space to put the new units up.
The seven units have a total floor area of 959 square metres and will have a maximum height of 6.9 metres, say supporting statements with the application.
The company says the proposals will help boost employment in the area, a view which council officers shared.
The site is within an existing industrial estate which is zoned for primary employment.
No objections were received on the application and council officers across its departments agreed it met local and national planning policy and permission should be given, subject to some conditions.
Conditions which will have to be met include on lighting the site, noise limits, and that unless otherwise first agreed in writing by the Local Planning Authority, there shall be no deliveries, no loading or unloading of vehicles in the site between 11pm and 7am on any day.
It is planned there will be a block of four units in the middle of the site with a block of two units to the east and a single unit to the west of the site.
These will be served two new entrances off Birds Royd Lane, which will replace the existing access, said the papers with the application.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.