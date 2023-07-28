Hairdressers in Halifax: 20 of the best hair salons and barbers in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale
We asked Courier readers to name their favourite hair salons and barbers - and were bowled over by the response.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 22:32 BST
More than 1,300 people came forward to share where they like to go for a trim.
Many shared how professional, warm and welcoming their hairdressers and barbers are.
One reader even said she travels from North Yorkshire to Calderdale every time she needs a cut so that she can visit here favourite salon.
Here, in no particular order, are some of the most common recommendations shared by readers.
