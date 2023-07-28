News you can trust since 1853
We asked people to share their favourite hair salons and barbers

Hairdressers in Halifax: 20 of the best hair salons and barbers in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

We asked Courier readers to name their favourite hair salons and barbers - and were bowled over by the response.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 22:32 BST

More than 1,300 people came forward to share where they like to go for a trim.

Many shared how professional, warm and welcoming their hairdressers and barbers are.

One reader even said she travels from North Yorkshire to Calderdale every time she needs a cut so that she can visit here favourite salon.

Here, in no particular order, are some of the most common recommendations shared by readers.

Bilouair is on Stainland Road in West Vale

Bilouair is on Stainland Road in West Vale Photo: subm

Mane of Hair is on Tuel Lane in Sowerby Bridge

Mane of Hair is on Tuel Lane in Sowerby Bridge Photo: subm

Empire Hair is on Ovenden Way in Halifax

Empire Hair is on Ovenden Way in Halifax Photo: subm

Fuchsia Hair and Beauty Salon is on Winding Road in Halifax

Fuchsia Hair and Beauty Salon is on Winding Road in Halifax Photo: subm

