Halifax 3D Technology company launches Europe’s largest hospital 360° experience

Halifax-based visual technology firm, VisualEyes, has partnered with Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust to unveil Europe’s largest 360° hospital Matterport virtual tour, designed specifically for children and their families.

It has been developed to help children and young people become more familiar with the hospital before appointments or procedures and help to reduce anxiety and nerves. The virtual tour has been visited over 7,000 times in the first 72hrs since launch with an average engagement of 6min 23sec.

The cutting-edge experience, funded by Alder Hey Children’s Charity and developed by VisualEyes, allows users to walk around and explore the hospital interactively from their mobile or tablet before they arrive.

The Hospital has been scanned using the latest Matterport virtual technology and captured in 4K quality. Phase one of the project features Alder Hey’s main hospital atrium, ward areas, outpatients, theatres, and Emergency Department, captured over a staggering 188,594 square feet across five floors making it the most extensive map of its kind in any health setting in Europe and one of the largest such 360° captures in the world.

VisualEyes have integrated over 159 interactive hotspots that allows visitors discover what happens behind the scenes in different areas, as well as digital signage to help signpost areas and ensure people cannot get lost. Users can click on labels, watch up to 74 videos explaining what happens when admitted for a procedure or arrive for an appointment, or even hear short sound effects—such as the bustling theatre corridor—that give insight into what’s happening in each area to help acclimatise visitors and help deal with anxieties. .

Alan Tisch, Managing Director of VisualEyes said: “Launching the 360° virtual map is part of the hospital’s mission to improve the experience for children and young people coming to the hospital. We worked with Alder Hey’s communications team to ensure this project met the aims of their Vision 2030 initiative. Our aim is to make visiting Alder Hey as positive an experience as possible and to make learning about what happens in one of Europe’s busiest and biggest children’s hospitals both informative and fun.”

Take a walk through Europe’s largest hospital Matterport map now, go to https://digitaltwin.visual-eyes.co.uk/en/tour/alder-hey-atrium