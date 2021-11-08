Halifax bank's first operational net zero carbon branch inYorkshire and the Humber unveiled in Calderdale

The changes to the premises at Bethel Street have included replacing the gas boiler to a low carbon heat pump system to supply the branch with integrated heating and cooling, improving the building insulation and introduced a new smart building management system, so reducing the expected branch operational carbon emissions by over 90%.

All bulbs have also been replaced with LED lighting which are designed to use up to 80% less electricity than traditional fluorescent lights, saving enough energy in the branch to power an average UK home for two years.

Catherine Rutter, Lloyds Banking Group’s Ambassador for Yorkshire and the Humber said: Transforming the way our branch works with the latest environmentally friendly technology is part of our commitment to support the UK’s transition to a more sustainable, low-carbon economy. And with the recent announcement from the Treasury around firms and financial institutions showing how they’ll hit climate change targets, this is just one step in our plans to help on the road to net-zero.

The Halifax branch in Brighouse which is now net zero for operational carbon emissions.

“We’ve identified a number of branches that we will use as a test bed to accelerate our path to net zero operations across all our buildings, understand what challenges and opportunities we will encounter, and create a toolbox of solutions that can be reused across the whole of the Group’s premises.

“While 100% of the electricity we consume is generated by renewable sources, it remains crucial that we reduce the amount of power we use to support the UK in meeting an increasing demand for renewable energy.

“We know people across Yorkshire and the Humber care passionately about the environment and want to see change, so we hope that it will encourage more businesses to consider making small changes that can have a positive impact on our region, and the planet too.”

All the electricity consumed in the branch is also sourced via 100% renewable resources. This pilot branch is part of Lloyds Banking Group’s commitment to achieve net zero carbon operations and reduce energy consumption by 50% by 2030.

Craig Whittaker, MP for Calder Valley, was on hand to open the energy efficient site. He said: ““It’s great to have a net zero trailblazing branch in Brighouse.

“The branch was opened in the wake of COP26, at a time when we are all examining our environmental impact. People have traditionally looked at their own energy efficiencies and consumption. Yet we are now going further, and people are looking at their indirect carbon footprint, such as emissions generated from where they shop or the services they procure.

“Consumers value an environmentally conscious high street. Lloyds Banking Group should be congratulated for putting net zero on the agenda of retail banking, and for leading the way in helping consumers reduce their environmental impact.”