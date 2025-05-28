Halifax-based Babyballet celebrates national award win

The managing director of Babyballet, which was founded in Halifax, has been honoured with the Young Woman in Franchising Under 30 of the Year award at the 2025 NatWest Encouraging Women into Franchising Awards.

Lucy Crabtree, from Halifax, joined the company as a Saturday girl in 2011 before climbing the ranks and becoming marketing manager and then managing director, taking the reins of the firm’s UK operations.

"Winning the award felt incredibly surreal and I am still on cloud nine!,” Lucy said.

"I was already so proud to be named a finalist among so many inspiring women, so hearing my name called as the winner will be a moment I’ll never forget. For me, this achievement is a reminder that hard work and passion really do pay off - and that, more importantly, age should never be seen as a barrier to success."

Company owner Claire O’Connor, who is also from Halifax, said: “I’m absolutely over the moon that Lucy has been recognised as EWIF’s Young Woman in Franchising.

"Her leadership and care for every part of Babyballet shines through in everything she does.

"Although we’re a franchised brand, we’ve always been passionate about supporting each franchisee as a local business that’s deeply rooted in its own community.

"Lucy lives and breathes that ethos and this award is a true reflection of the positive impact she’s had on our network, our team and the thousands of children we teach every week. I couldn’t be prouder.”

The wins comes in what is a momentous year for the company, who moved into their new Southowram head office premises at the beginning of March, and will celebrate their 20th birthday in September.