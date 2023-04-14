Halifax-based business sets sights on growth with appointment of new Operations Manager

Previously an independent consultant, Richard has extensive experience of senior management roles across a wide range of industries from retail and manufacturing through to the charity sector, and has successfully provided strategic advice to a number of similar sized organisations looking to supercharge their growth plans and streamline their development.

In his role at CorkSol, Richard will focus on supporting the company in achieving its ambitious goals by developing and implementing a strategic growth plan to ensure the business can succeed within the constantly evolving green build sector.

Richard said: "Working alongside the experienced senior team at CorkSol, there is huge potential to accelerate the company to the next level as we strive to become a trusted and recognised brand for anyone looking for a sustainable alternative to render.”