Halifax-based Caravan Guard are giving £5,000 to four food bank charities over 12 Days of Christmas Giving

A hamper full of a dozen assorted food essentials, worth more than £100, was given to Calderdale Smartmove, Halifax to kickstart the charity campaign.

And then four charities were each given £1,200 – the equivalent of £100 a month for the next year - so they could buy the same essential items every month in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These charities are Calderdale Smartmove, Focus4Hope, Halifax Community Fridge and Noah's Ark. They all support vulnerable families in the Halifax and Calderdale area to access free food by providing food parcels and hampers.

A hamper full of a dozen assorted food essentials, worth more than £100, was given to Calderdale Smartmove, Halifax to kickstart the charity campaign.

The Caravan Guard team also recreated the 12 Days of Christmas song to feature the donated food items, and enlisted the help of local singer, Chloe-Beth Hamer, to record the unique soundtrack.

The food items in the Christmas hamper were: 12 easy meals, 11 boxes of teabags, 10 cans of veggies, 9 bags of porridge, 8 milk cartons, 7 tins of tuna ,6 packs of pasta, 5 fruit rings, 4 tins of beans, 3 bags of rice, 2 jars of jam, and a tin of instant coffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caravan Guard's Associate Director, Laura Wilby, said their 12 Days of Christmas Giving aimed to help vulnerable families put food on their tables over Christmas and throughout 2023.

"With the ongoing rising living costs there are so many people struggling, and in some cases, they're going hungry," said Laura. "We hope our donation to these four charities will help make a positive difference to families in our community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caravan Guard's 12 Days of Christmas Giving

Dom Furby, Deputy Chief Executive at Calderdale Smartmove, was thrilled to receive the hamper full of food essentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad