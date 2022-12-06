Halifax-based Caravan Guard crowned Customer Service Champions and Best Motorhome Insurance Provider at awards

The company was crowned Customer Service Champion and Best Motorhome Insurance Provider at the 2022 Insurance Choice Awards.

The awards are an annual campaign to find the UK’s most trusted insurance firms and partners, and 2022 was a record year, with more than 60,000 consumers leaving reviews on the Smart Money People website to vote for their favourite insurance providers.

Jacqueline Dewey, CEO of Smart Money People, said Caravan Guard received high levels of praise from its customers for its competitively priced motorhome insurance premiums and level of cover.

Caravan Guard customer service team with the two Insurance Choice Awards. Picture: Leo Wilkinson Photography

“So, winning Best Motorhome Insurance Provider is well deserved. Many customers also commented on the personal approach they’ve received from the customer service team, complimenting their attention to detail.

“Customer Service Champion is a very competitive category, so Caravan Guard should be very proud of its team for delivering such a high standard of service to its customers.”

Managing Director, Ryan Wilby, said he was absolutely thrilled the company had been recognised in the industry for delivering great customer service.

“At the heart of our company values is delivering brilliant customer experiences and doing the right thing, so for our customers to vote for us in their thousands and leave excellent and honest feedback about how we’ve left them feeling impressed with our service is amazing,” he said. “And after going head-to-head with some big insurance brands, winning the Customer Service Champion 2022 was the icing on the cake.”