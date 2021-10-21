Halifax based events provider Track Night goes into partnership with At The Races

Track Night

The new partnership will allow Track Night to feature races from the UK’s leading racecourses, helping to create an even more engaging event.

Track Night has benefited from the popularity of virtual events rising significantly over the past 18 months, offering a night at the horses direct in people's homes over Zoom.

Mike Campbell, CEO at Track Night added, “We have been blown away by the response we have had to Track Night over the last year. Our fun and engaging evenings are the perfect virtual event for any celebration, and this new partnership with At The Races will help to ensure we can deliver an even stronger and more engaging experience to our customers.”