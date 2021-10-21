Halifax based events provider Track Night goes into partnership with At The Races
Halifax-based virtual horse racing event provider Track Night has announced a new partnership with At The Races.
The new partnership will allow Track Night to feature races from the UK’s leading racecourses, helping to create an even more engaging event.
Track Night has benefited from the popularity of virtual events rising significantly over the past 18 months, offering a night at the horses direct in people's homes over Zoom.
Mike Campbell, CEO at Track Night added, “We have been blown away by the response we have had to Track Night over the last year. Our fun and engaging evenings are the perfect virtual event for any celebration, and this new partnership with At The Races will help to ensure we can deliver an even stronger and more engaging experience to our customers.”
Olly Stokes, Commercial Online Manager at At The Races commented, “We are proud to partner with Track Night and help further enhance their customers’ virtual race evening experience. We’ll be providing race footage from a host of our racecourse partners via our Sport Mediastream (SMS) platform. Our SMS platform launched in 2013 and is integrated with over 60 betting operators and media partners, and it’s great to be able to add Track Night to our array of partnerships.”