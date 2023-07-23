Halifax-based firm MAG Laundry Equipment has committed to reaching net zero by 2040

News you can trust since 1853
Halifax-based leading suppliers of commercial laundry solutions, MAG Laundry Equipment, has committed to reaching net zero by 2040.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Dedicated to responsible energy and water consumption, MAG has restructured its operations to support a sustainable approach to business, as well as continuing to invest a further five million pounds into research and development for all product ranges.

All of MAG’s electricity now comes from renewable energy sources, and its fleet of service vehicles comprise both electric and hybrid models, with ambitions to fully electrify all vehicles later this year.

Committed to impacting the reduction of CO2, MAG has pledged to plant 1,000 trees this year, one for every commercial washing machine supplied, doubling the number planted by the team throughout 2022.

Mark Dennis, Managing Director at MAG Laundry Equipment. Picture: Chris Lord PhotographyMark Dennis, Managing Director at MAG Laundry Equipment. Picture: Chris Lord Photography
Single use plastics have also been removed and replaced with sustainable alternatives at its Halifax headquarters.

With the laundry specialist’s product ranges remaining some of the most efficient in the world, MAG’s machines can utilise an innovative water recycling system.

Speaking on the company’s mission to achieve a sustainable future, Mark Dennis, Managing Director at MAG Laundry Equipment, said: “Creating a responsible and sustainable supply chain is our ultimate goal. Not only does this reduce our business’ CO2 emissions, it lowers indirect emissions relating to our energy consumption, those generated upstream by our suppliers and downstream by customers.

“We have made massive sustainability steps this year, setting our own targets to stay ahead of the net zero curve, and remain committed to exploring, developing, and adopting new strategies to reach carbon neutrality in the race against climate change.”

