It marks a huge step for the eco-conscious firm which has targets to expand their operations over the next two years.

Philip Crowther of Prestige Flowers said: “Historically most cut flowers were grown and imported from Holland. The country also served as a central hub for products arriving from Kenya, Tanzania and Ecuador.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been a major contributor to the growing UK flower market with our daffodils, tulips and sunflowers all grown and harvested across Lincolnshire.

Halifax-based flower delivery business is on a mission to champion UK flower growers

“This means that as well as supporting a growing industry we are providing an efficient logistical supply channel to meet UK demand.”

Its achievements include abolishing single-use plastics, ensuring all products are fully recyclable and compostable, and adapting ethical practices to reduce the size of its carbon footprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Crowther said: “We take our ethical credentials very seriously, from production right through to our hand-tied bouquets landing on the doorsteps of our customers.

“For over a decade we have prided ourselves on being one of the most ethical florists in the industry.”

Patrick Fisher, who works for Prestige Flowers at a sunflower farm in Lincolnshire, said: “Prestige Flowers are a major contributor to the operation of the farm, we are working hard ready for the UK crop to go live by June time which will run through to October providing 80 per cent of our annual revenue.

“Thanks to Prestige and their commitment to British grown we have afforded more land to produce even more British crop for the Prestige Flowers consumers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad