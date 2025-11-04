Halifax-based hot sauce business launches new coffee brand

By Tom Scargill
Published 4th Nov 2025, 16:30 GMT
Award-winning Halifax firm YoYo Laos Sauce have become the largest importers of Laos coffee to the UK, marking a major step in their mission to raise awareness of Laos and its rich culinary heritage.

Founders Frazer Rhodes and Hatsadee “YoYo” Xayavongchanch have developed a multi-award-winning range of all-natural Lao-inspired chilli sauces, but are now expanding into coffee, working directly with a roastery in Laos, connecting with local farmers producing high quality coffee.

“We’ve always wanted YoYo to be more than just sauces — it’s about celebrating Laos, it’s cuisine and its people,” said Frazer.

“Laos produces some of the finest coffee in the world, but it’s still largely undiscovered. We’re proud to change that and to support ethical trade."

Part of every sale of their coffee will be supporting mine clearance projects in Laos through the Mines Advisory Group.

