Halifax-based interior design company embraces sustainability

Studio 15 Interiors, a new interior design company, proudly announces its official opening, providing innovative and sustainable design solutions for residential and commercial clients in Halifax and surrounding areas. Committed to minimising environmental impact, Studio 15 Interiors specialises in utilising eco-friendly materials and practices to create stylish, sustainable spaces.

Studio 15 Interiors is led by General Manager and Lead Interior Designer, Ellie Soffe, who brings years of design experience in the interior design industry. Ellie, a West Yorkshire native, has a passion for sustainability and a keen eye for aesthetic appeal. She is dedicated to transforming spaces into environmentally-responsible places without compromising on style or functionality.

"Our mission at Studio 15 Interiors is to provide beautiful, sustainable design solutions that reflect our clients' tastes and values," said Ellie Soffe. "We believe that great design can be both attractive and sustainable, and we are excited to bring this ethos to homes and businesses in Halifax and beyond."

Services Offered

Ellie Soffe, General Manager and Lead Interior Designer

Studio 15 Interiors offers a comprehensive range of interior design services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. The services include:

1. Residential Interior Design: Creating eco-friendly living spaces that combine style, comfort, and sustainability. From single-room makeovers to full home redesigns, Studio 15 Interiors offers personalised solutions that cater to various tastes and preferences.

2. Commercial Interior Design: Specialising in interior design for retail and hospitality spaces, Studio 15 Interiors produces work that enhances customer experience and reflects brand values. The team works closely with business owners to develop spaces that are visually appealing and also environmentally responsible.

3. Full Project Management: For clients seeking a seamless experience, Studio 15 Interiors offers full project management services. From initial consultation and design development to sourcing sustainable materials and overseeing installation, the team ensures that every project is completed to the highest standards.

4. Consultations: Ellie Soffe is available for consultations to discuss potential projects and provide expert advice on sustainable interior design solutions. Whether clients are looking to refresh a single room or undertake a complete renovation, Ellie's expertise and personalised approach guarantee exceptional results.

Commitment to Sustainability

Studio 15 Interiors is dedicated to promoting sustainability in every aspect of its work. The company prioritises the use of recycled, upcycled, and locally sourced materials, as well as low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) paints and finishes. Additionally, the team is knowledgeable about energy-efficient lighting and appliances, ensuring that each design not only looks good but also reduces environmental impact.

Service Area

Based in Halifax, Studio 15 Interiors serves clients throughout West Yorkshire and the surrounding areas. The company is committed to supporting the local community and economy, working with local suppliers and artisans to source materials and furnishings.

Studio 15 Interiors is excited to bring sustainable design to Halifax and looks forward to creating beautiful, eco-friendly spaces that clients can enjoy for years to come.

Contact Information

