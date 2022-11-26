Halifax-based MAG reports distribution reaching £20 million amid company growth

MAG, which has recently won a Laundry & Dry-Cleaning Award for Machinery Distributor of the Year, has experienced significant growth during its 13-year partnership with The Onnera Group. The company’s sales have been further enhanced by MAG’s exclusive UK distribution of the Primer brand, which has contributed to its overall machine distribution exceeding £20 million.

This record growth has resulted in a continued and steady investment into the commercial laundry sector, with MAG leading the way in research and development, upgrading its fleet with green vehicles, and doubling its network of UK engineers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting upon the Halifax company’s recent growth, Mark Dennis, the Managing Director at MAG said: “To have achieved such unprecedented growth and to be this year’s Machinery Distributor of the Year is truly such an honour.

MAG, which has recently won a Laundry & Dry-Cleaning Award for Machinery Distributor of the Year, has experienced significant growth during its 13-year partnership with The Onnera Group

“Our success is reflective of the hard work the team puts in day in, day out. Particularly with regards to forging strong manufacturing partnerships, which have allowed us to supply some of the most energy efficient, technologically advanced equipment in the world.

“I would personally like to thank everyone who has helped us get to where we are today. MAG has always been a business that doesn’t stand still – and we look forward to enjoying future successes like this with the team.”