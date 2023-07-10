Halifax-based property consultancy Walker Singleton announces two senior promotions

Oliver Holdsworth has been promoted by the firm to director.

Having joined Walker Singleton in 2021, he previously held the position of associate director and has more than 15 years of experience in the commercial property management sector.

Mathew Bower has become associate director. He began his career at the firm in 2008 as a property manager in the firm’s property receivership team and whilst he continues to be involved in this area of work, is now also an experienced commercial agency and valuation surveyor.

Oliver Holdsworth (left) and Mathew Bower have been promoted in Walker Singleton's commercial and industrial team

Commenting on the appointments, Walker Singleton director, Paul Diakiw, said: “Oliver and Mathew’s promotions are fully deserved and testament to their ongoing dedication to supporting our clients”.