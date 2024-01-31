News you can trust since 1853
Halifax-based White Rose Education crowned ‘Company of the Year’ at 2024 Bett Awards

Halifax-based White Rose Education scooped up the “Company of the Year” award at the 2024 Bett Awards in recognition of the company’s continued dedication to being forward-thinkers in the education industry.
By Millie ArcherContributor
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
This award adds to a list of achievements for White Rose Education in the last 12 months, including:

Growth in turnover of 55 per cent in the last financial year.

Maths schemes of learning used in over 80 per cent of English primary schools.

The White Rose Education team pictured with the awardThe White Rose Education team pictured with the award
The White Rose Education team pictured with the award

Three new digital products launched over the last 12 months, providing extra support for both primary and secondary maths and science.

Expansion to a brand new office in Leeds city centre.

A panel of 27 judges felt White Rose Education were worthy winners, stating: “White Rose demonstrates a commitment to exceptional customer care and their dedication to innovation and forward-thinking solutions is evident in the expansion and focus on teacher development.”

Tony Staneff, founder of White Rose Education, added: “This award means so much for a company like ours.

Caroline Hamilton, managing director, and Tony Staneff, founder, pictured with the awardCaroline Hamilton, managing director, and Tony Staneff, founder, pictured with the award
Caroline Hamilton, managing director, and Tony Staneff, founder, pictured with the award
"White Rose is all about supporting teachers everywhere and to get this recognition is amazing.

“The whole team have worked incredibly hard this year and we are so proud of what we have achieved.

"Thank you to Bett for putting together such a great show.”

Bett is the biggest education technology exhibition in the world, bringing together educators from the whole education landscape, including over 500 EdTech and resource solution providers, to showcase cutting-edge products and services.

The Bett Awards, known as “the Oscars of the education world”, are a celebration of the creativity and innovation found throughout technology for education and aims to reward organisations demonstrating educational excellence.

