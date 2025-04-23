Halifax-based Zego launches smartphone-powered car insurance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Zego, a Halifax based car insurance company, has launched an innovative insurance product aimed at helping young and first-time drivers across the UK save money through safer driving, without needing a traditional black box

The new offering, called Zego Sense, is a telematics-based car insurance policy that uses a mobile phone app to monitor driving behaviour instead of a fixed black box. The goal? To reward new drivers aged 17 to 25 with lower insurance costs based on how safely they drive — a much-needed lifeline as insurance premiums for younger drivers continue to climb across West Yorkshire and beyond.

Helping Young Drivers Beat the Cost Crisis

Zego, officially known as Zego Insurance (a trading name of Extracover Limited), is now leveraging its Halifax presence to expand access to its new driver product. With offices in both Halifax and London, Zego is committed to improving accessibility to affordable car insurance for younger drivers across the UK — especially in areas hit hardest by rising premiums.

According to MoneyHelper, 17–20-year-olds now pay an average of £2,003 annually for car insurance in the UK — more than double what older drivers pay. And despite comprising just 7% of full UK licence holders, drivers under 25 are involved in nearly a quarter of serious or fatal road incidents.

Zego’s answer to this challenge is its Zego Sense insurance, a fully app-based solution that calculates a driver’s score using smartphone sensors to measure cornering, acceleration, and braking. Drivers who maintain high scores can earn discounts when they renew — offering a real, data-driven incentive to build good habits early.

“We’re proud to be growing from our roots in both Halifax and London, bringing a smarter kind of insurance to young people,” said Sten Saar, CEO and co-founder of Zego Insurance.

“Zego Sense rewards responsibility from day one. If you’re a safe driver, you deserve lower premiums — and our tech makes that possible. It’s a fairer, more affordable start for the next generation of road users.”

What Makes Zego Sense Different?

Unlike older black box systems, Zego Sense is:

100% app-based — no physical device installation

Comprehensive — includes personal accident cover, legal protection, key cover and more

Instant — policy management and driver insights are all in the app

Proven — 92% of Zego Sense users saved money by driving well

The app is currently available for UK residents who drive for social, domestic, and commuting use (SDP) and hold a full UK licence. After five tracked trips or 62 miles, Zego’s app begins to generate a personalised driver score — making insurance feel more like a reward than a penalty.

The Bigger Picture: Why Telematics Matters

Telematics-based car insurance is increasingly viewed as the key to solving the pricing crisis facing new drivers. National data shows that black box and telematics insurance policies have contributed to a 35% drop in road accidents among 17–19-year-old drivers over the past decade, according to the RAC Foundation.

More than 1 million UK drivers now use a telematics policy, showing that demand for personalised, behaviour-based insurance is here to stay — especially among younger, more tech-savvy drivers.

Zego’s app-based approach is the next evolution: no box, no hassle, just your phone.

“Young people shouldn’t be financially punished just for being new to driving,” added Saar. “Zego is here to change that — and our team in Halifax is a huge part of that mission.”

About Zego Insurance

Zego is a leading UK car insurance provider that uses technology to offer fairer, more flexible policies. The company provides car insurance for new drivers, van insurance for business use, private hire taxi insurance, couriers van, delivery workers, and van users. Zego is a trading name of Extracover Limited, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 757871), and has headquarters in Halifax and London.