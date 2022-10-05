Halifax beauty salon celebrates 20 years in business

Rosanna Marsden owns Creative Beauty, in Stainland, which has been named among Halifax's three best rated spas for three years running and the Phorest customer care award for having an outstanding five star rating.

"Beauty and skin has been a life long passion of mine," said Rosanna, "but I never thought when I set up in 2002 that the salon would become what it is today.

"I would like to thank all our staff and clients, past and present, for making the 20 years possible.

20th anniversary of Halifax beauty salon Creative Beauty, 1 Kiln Croft, Stainland

"As a small business in Stainland we have been a constant for the community over 20 years.

"There have been ups and downs, as with any business, but the salon has constantly evolved our offering to stay relevant in a market that has changed so much over the years.

"Add to this that we have such a loyal client base, many of whom have been with us from the beginning, who are always keen to try the latest treatments.

"I think the key to staying in business is consistency, customer service, moving with the times and taking care of your staff.

"Samantha is our salon manager she has been with me 15 years.

"She is our longest standing member of staff and looks after our clients who have been with us for years, I feel really lucky to work with my best friend every day.

"We have a strong team of senior therapist Katie, who specialises in make-up, nails and lashes, and has been with us over four years, Lily, who came as a junior and has now been full time for three years and who will soon be on advanced skin and laser courses.

"Emily, who is amazing at massage and spa treatments and has been with us since February and Maya, who is our junior therapist, she has been with us 12 months and already has her regular clients."

Rosanna admits the current cost-of-living crisis will have an impact on her business.

"We've been growing year on year but clearly, as we enter our 21st year, we are facing some of our biggest challenges," she said.

"As we head into the winter months, the cost-of-living crisis will likely reduce demand for our services.

"To support our clients, we have introduced monthly offers on popular treatments and held our prices where possible to avoid passing on increases.

"We realise our service is a treat for many of our clients and we want to make it as affordable as possible."

