Halifax beauty salon named as finalist at UK Hair and Beauty Awards
A Halifax beauty salon has been named as a finalist in the best salon category at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.
Owner Lisa Conner said: “We had to submit our entry, which I’ve never done before and I’m not very computer savvy, so I was quite proud I got something together for it.
"It’s good for the salon, good for morale, the girls all get so excited about it.
"We’re grateful for being shortlisted and just enjoying it.
"I think I’d just be numb if we won because it’s so big, I don’t know what I’d do with myself. But it would definitely be cause for celebration.”
Lisa’s shop was crowned best hair and beauty salon at England's Business Awards last year.
Lisa opened Fuchsia Hair & Beauty around ten years ago, moving to the current location on Winding Road five years ago.
The ceremony takes place in Birmingham later this month.