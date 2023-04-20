Owner Lisa Conner said: “We had to submit our entry, which I’ve never done before and I’m not very computer savvy, so I was quite proud I got something together for it.

"It’s good for the salon, good for morale, the girls all get so excited about it.

"We’re grateful for being shortlisted and just enjoying it.

Lisa Conner at Fuchsia Hair and Beauty, Halifax.

"I think I’d just be numb if we won because it’s so big, I don’t know what I’d do with myself. But it would definitely be cause for celebration.”

Lisa’s shop was crowned best hair and beauty salon at England's Business Awards last year.

Lisa opened Fuchsia Hair & Beauty around ten years ago, moving to the current location on Winding Road five years ago.