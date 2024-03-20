Halifax Bierkeller: Halifax town centre bar that shut for refurbishment announces it is closing for good

Bierkeller Halifax has shut for good.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Mar 2024, 17:54 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 17:54 GMT
The German-themed bar and party venue on Fountain Street announced at the beginning of the year that it would be closed during January for a refurbishment.

But now the Halifax branch of the chain has been removed from the website of Bierkeller – which also has bars in Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Nottingham – and Halifax Bierkeller’s Instagram page says that the bar has permanently closed.

The Halifax venue opened in 2022 promising a range of beers and supersized stein cocktails.

