Halifax Bierkeller: Halifax town centre bar that shut for refurbishment announces it is closing for good
Bierkeller Halifax has shut for good.
The German-themed bar and party venue on Fountain Street announced at the beginning of the year that it would be closed during January for a refurbishment.
But now the Halifax branch of the chain has been removed from the website of Bierkeller – which also has bars in Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Nottingham – and Halifax Bierkeller’s Instagram page says that the bar has permanently closed.
The Halifax venue opened in 2022 promising a range of beers and supersized stein cocktails.