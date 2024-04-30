Halifax B&M gets legal permission to sell items customers have been buying there for more than 10 years already

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

B&M Homestore has been issued with a lawful development certificate allowing it to continue selling food at its shop at Shay Syke in Halifax, which houses a store and garden centre with associated parking.

A planning officer’s report with the application explains the odd twists and turns along the way – a planning history going back 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Basically, the building was historically limited as to what sort of goods it could sell, says the report compiled about the application by planning officers.

The B&M store at Shay Syke, Halifax

The site’s history has included spells as a builders’ merchants, DIY and garden centre, and later as a carpet retailer.

The planning officers’ report says the site’s planning permission by the mid-1990s still included a condition preventing retailing of food there – unless certain conditions including highway improvements were met.

There was no evidence these conditions were met, which meant the earlier permission not allowing sale of food was effectively reverted to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, B&M have sold food there since moving into the premises in 2007 – part of the company’s regular stock.

But as affidavits state they have been doing this for more than 10 years, the lawful development certificate confirms, on being granted, that the condition regarding food sales is no longer applicable, or in effect, and is not enforceable.