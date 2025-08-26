Halifax B&M wants to put hundreds of solar panels on its roof

By John Greenwood
Published 26th Aug 2025, 14:00 BST
B&M wants to put more than 300 solar panels on the roof of one of its Halifax stores.

The retailer wants to install 320 photovoltaic (PV) panels at its Shay Syke branch.

A supporting heritage statement compiled by planning consultants Turley for the company and submitted with the application say the company received approval for redevelopment of the site last December to support a new occupier of the premises, which has not yet begun.

The panels will be arranged in two arrays of 160 panels – each measuring 1,640mm x 992mm and mounted around 400mm above the roof plane – and will be positioned on either side of the pitched roof, if the application is approved by planners.

B&M's store and garden centre at Shay Syke, Halifax

The application – number 25/00768/FUL – and accompanying papers can be viewed on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.

If you have a story to share, you can email the Courier at [email protected].

