Halifax B&M wants to put hundreds of solar panels on its roof
The retailer wants to install 320 photovoltaic (PV) panels at its Shay Syke branch.
A supporting heritage statement compiled by planning consultants Turley for the company and submitted with the application say the company received approval for redevelopment of the site last December to support a new occupier of the premises, which has not yet begun.
The panels will be arranged in two arrays of 160 panels – each measuring 1,640mm x 992mm and mounted around 400mm above the roof plane – and will be positioned on either side of the pitched roof, if the application is approved by planners.
The application – number 25/00768/FUL – and accompanying papers can be viewed on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.
If you have a story to share, you can email the Courier at [email protected].