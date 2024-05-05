Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amy and Grant Moorhouse are taking over The Thoughtful Spot Children’s Bookshop in Skircoat Green.

The pair have been living in Australia for the past 11 years but are returning to Calderdale with their three children – 10-year-old Max, seven-year-old Martha and three-year-old Harmony.

Amy is a primary school teacher with a background in libraries and a passion for early years learning, while Grant has spent the last decade managing one of the most popular gelato stores in Australia, gaining an extensive expertise in hospitality and events.

"Our combined experience, coupled with a genuine love for books instilled in our three book-loving children, means this is a real family business that we hope to continue to grow for years to come,” said Amy.

"We are thrilled to be rejoining the community and taking on this exciting new venture as booksellers.”

The pair will reopen the shop during the half-term holidays in the last week of May and are keen to hold story time sessions, book clubs and school holiday events.

The shop was opened by Kevin and Gabrielle McCallion three years ago but announced earlier this year they had taken the difficult decision to move on.

Their last day in the shop was April 27.