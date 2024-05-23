Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Proposals have been submitted to brighten up Halifax Borough Market, aiming to make it stand out as “a key player in the night time economy”.

Calderdale Council has an ongoing multi-million pound plan to revitalise the Grade II listed building, both revealing and restoring original features including its clock, and re-purposing it for the 21st century.

The council is now seeking listed building consent, putting in proposals to the authority’s planners, for new lighting to be installed on the market’s exterior facades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would be placed on the facades of Southgate, Market Street, Albion Street and Russell Street.

How the new lighting might reveal a new side of Halifax Borough Market. CGI image by Calderdale Council

Envisaging a role for the market in Calderdale’s night-time economy as a venue, in addition to the role its businesses have played since it first opened in the late Victorian era, the new lighting will be linked up by app or programme to be able to change colour to suit different events, if permission is granted.

The council says the current lighting system is now 30 years old, is outdated, unsightly and does not properly light Halifax Borough Market’s “majestic” exterior.

The council argues in supporting statements with the application: “A new external lighting scheme would drastically improve the buildings presence and legibility after daylight hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would signpost the market as a key player in the night time economy and local cultural landscape in-turn facilitating and signposting after-hours events in select areas of the market, for example, Albany Arcade.

“The placement of lighting modules at key junctures creates a dramatic appearance whilst keeping the number of external fixing points to a minimum, ensuring maximum impact with minimal impact to the heritage asset.”

The council’s supporting papers say proposed new light fittings are noticeably smaller than the current ones but will be in greater number to achieve the required level of illumination.

Although there is a small negative impact to the heritage of the building, benefits brought immediately for the market outweigh any negatives, cementing Halifax Borough Market as a key architectural asset in the centre of Halifax, argues the council.