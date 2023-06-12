News you can trust since 1853
Halifax Borough Market stall that has been trading for years is closing down

A stall which has been trading in Halifax Borough Market for years is shutting.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

Children’s clothing business M and M Kids is closing down.

The owners posted on Facebook: “It is with great sadness and regret that we have to write this and let you all know that M and M Kids within Halifax Borough Market is closing down.

“This decision has not being an easy one to make. We would like to thank all our customers for your loyalty and support.

Owners of the stall, Mandy and MaureenOwners of the stall, Mandy and Maureen
"Closing down sale starts Tuesday, May 30. Please come and support us and once again thank you for your support.”

The news has been met with dismay from customers, including one who said he had been shopping there for more than 19 years.

He posted: “You always had some lovely clothing. You will be sadly missed, good luck for the future.”

Another said: “I love this store and the ladies – love chatting with them – and have great stock and prices.”

M and M Kids sold children's clothingM and M Kids sold children's clothing
