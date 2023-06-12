Halifax Borough Market stall that has been trading for years is closing down

Children’s clothing business M and M Kids is closing down.

The owners posted on Facebook: “It is with great sadness and regret that we have to write this and let you all know that M and M Kids within Halifax Borough Market is closing down.

“This decision has not being an easy one to make. We would like to thank all our customers for your loyalty and support.

Owners of the stall, Mandy and Maureen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Closing down sale starts Tuesday, May 30. Please come and support us and once again thank you for your support.”

The news has been met with dismay from customers, including one who said he had been shopping there for more than 19 years.

He posted: “You always had some lovely clothing. You will be sadly missed, good luck for the future.”

Another said: “I love this store and the ladies – love chatting with them – and have great stock and prices.”