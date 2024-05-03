Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nick Joannou, who runs The Wine Glass, said "with a heavy heart”, tomorrow (Saturday, May 4) will be his last day of trading there.

While he has had support from Calderdale Council, he said there has been a constant decline in trade since January which has “finally take its toll”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has posted on social media: “The council have been very supportive and we have tried everything possible to avoid closure but the reality is the on going renovations, particularly the works directly outside my shop have encountered significant delays and will be ongoing for the rest of the year.

Halifax Borough Market

"Over the last few weeks, there has been slight improvements and it’s been heart warming to see both new customers and old customers returning to the shop but sadly current trading conditions are just not sustainable.

"My little business has been my world for the last five years and it’s devastating to have to close.

"I truly believe that local independent businesses are the heartbeat of Halifax and our town is blessed to have them and, while many are doing incredibly well, I can assure you others are really struggling and fearful of the what the future holds so please continue to visit and support them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The shop will be open as normal for the rest of the week and it would be truly amazing to go out with a bang and my aim is to literally try and sell every last bottle I have in stock!

"I would personally like to thank all my customers, many of which I can now proudly call my friends for your support since I opened.

"Saturday will be a sad day for me and my family, especially as it will be five years to the day that we opened.

"This is not the end for The Wine Glass and I will still be trading in a different way moving forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more details as how The Wine Glass will continue in the future, visit its Facebook page.