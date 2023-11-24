Halifax burlesque artist and Piece Hall trader giving out free hugs this Christmas

Free hugs are on offer in Halifax’s Piece Hall as a trader there tries to spread Christmas cheer.

Mandy Wilson, who owns Manjo Home and is also a burlesque artist - Honey Ryder – believes Christmas is not just about gifts but also spreading care.

She says a hug can be just the pick-me-up people need during what has been a challenging year for many.

“Christmas is a time of spreading happiness and I love giving free hugs so I started offering hugs in my shop four years ago," she said.

Mandy Wilson from Manjo Home in Halifax's Piece Hall is giving away free hugs

"But I thought I would make a special effort at Christmas because it’s been such a tough year and I know even I feel better for receiving a hug!

"So I invite one and all to come along and enjoy a hug!

"If it gets really busy, I’ll have to hire a body double!

"Retail has been really tough and sometimes there are days where I see very few people so it’s nice to show the shop owners need hugs just as much as everyone.”

Her boutique, selling gifts, clothing and other quirky treats, opened on the top floor of The Piece Hall two years ago and has since grown a loyal following of customers.

Many hand-picks every item for sale and says her aim is to provide a selection that shoppers would not see in their average high street store and that suits every pocket.