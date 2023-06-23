Halifax business Caravan Guard has been crowned top motorhome insurance provider

Judges chose Caravan Guard as “a clear winner” for its “keen pricing and feature-laden policy”.

What Motorhome surveyed 11 motorhome insurance specialists and analysed the features and benefits of their motorhome insurance policies against the cost of their premiums.

When choosing Caravan Guard as the winner, What Motorhome said its policy was “one of the cheapest around”.

Caravan Guard’s Partnership Director Neil Menzies

"We're extremely proud to be named What Motorhome's insurance provider of the year for 2023," said Caravan Guard’s Partnership Director Neil Menzies. “It’s a very competitive market and we’ve worked really hard with our underwriters, RSA, to offer market-leading insurance cover so customers can trust us to insure their freedom.