Halifax business celebrates being named best wedding venue at the Wedding Industry Awards 2023

The Venue won the regional category as well as winning the national award on January 25 at The Under Globe in central London.

Co-owner Nicola Walton said: “This is an incredible achievement for our hardworking teams, many of which live in the Calderdale area.

"To be recognised nationally is a absolutely fantastic. Our venue beat hundreds within the same category.

A couple pose for photos at their wedding at The Venue in Barkisland

"The Wedding Industry Awards are a prestigious award body, judges not only looked at our business model, but also requested direct feedback from the couples who have hosted their day with us and so we must take this opportunity to thank those who took time to send such fabulous feedback – we appreciate this very much.

"We are all absolutely delighted to receive this accolade and would like to take this opportunity to thank all who have supported us over years.”

The Venue in Barkisland