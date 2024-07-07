Halifax business Creating Spaces Group opens new West Yorkshire showroom in Holmfirth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Halifax business has recently opened up a new showroom in Holmfirth.

Creating Spaces Group, a provider of home and garden solutions, has announced that its new 89 square metre satellite showroom.

The showroom officially opened yesterday (Saturday) on Huddersfield Road in Holmfirth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creating Spaces Group, a provider of home and garden solutions, has announced that its new 89 square metre satellite showroom.

Speaking ahead of the opening, Josh Gill, Managing Director at Creating Spaces Group, said: “We’re so excited to welcome customers to our new showroom.

"The Holmfirth site is a satellite showroom and currently showcases our range of kitchens, utility, pantries, and boot rooms, including some products we do not have on show in Halifax.

"Later this year will be introducing bedrooms, home offices, bathrooms, and windows and doors to the Holmfirth site, but if customers don't see what they want in the new showroom we would invite them to the Halifax site which has two floors, showcasing even more of our product range - including kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, windows and doors, conservatories, and extensions.”

The Halifax showroom opened in October 2019, and is located at Engineers Works, Wakefield Road, Copley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Halifax-based Creating Spaces Group aims to open up one new showroom per year going forward.

The company is also working to expand its commercial division further, looking to become a trusted partner for all commercial property developments.

Josh added: “As a specialist in home developments, renovations, and outdoor spaces, Creating Spaces partners with commercial developers, contractors, architects, and more to deliver exceptional results.”