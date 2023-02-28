Halifax business has been selected for John Lewis pop-u at The Trafford Centre

They have been selected to showcase their award winning Affirmation Cards and Guided Journals along with other uplifting well-being products.

Taking place for a week from March 13 to 19, the pop up is part of an initiative by the Great Brand Exchange who work in partnership with John Lewis & Partners to launch pop up shops for emerging brands across the country.

Founded in 2018 Feel The Glow has a large selection of products that are designed to uplift and inspire including affirmation cards, journals, activity books, clothing, candles, prints and more.

Rebecca Costello and Vicky Nolan of Feel The Glow

Feel The Glow’s products will be available to buy from The Trafford Centre branch of John Lewis in Manchester, which is the third largest shopping centre in the UK attracting 32 million visits each year.

Rebecca Co-Founder of Feel The Glow said of the opportunity: “To be able to host our own pop up shop at John Lewis is a huge opportunity for Feel The Glow and we are looking forward to introducing our products to customers directly. The impact of several lockdowns in the not so distant past has meant that there is a big movement on self-care and people looking at ways of prioritising their mental health.”

On the businesses Facebook page the pair said: “We’re giddy, nervous, grateful, terrified, over the moon… all the things!”

For more information on Feel The glow visit: www.feeltheglow.shop