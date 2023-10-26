Halifax firm Leo Group is a finalist in this year's Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards in the sustainability category.

The award, which recognises the best businesses in Yorkshire, is a calendar highlight of the region and has seen some of the biggest names in business become winners in recent years.

This year's awards attracted more than 260 entries, which were judged with great care and attention by a group of highly qualified judges in a two-stage process of individual assessments followed by a judging session last week.

The finalists represent the full spectrum and diversity of business and industry, from young entrepreneurs to seasoned leaders in the public and private sectors. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Wednesday 22 November.

Danny Sawrij

The sustainability award is presented to a company that puts sustainability and the environment at the heart of its business.

Danny Sawrij, CEO and owner of Leo Group, said: "It is a great honour for Leo Group to be shortlisted for this prestigious award and a fantastic recognition of our continued commitment and hard work in introducing sustainable technologies across all our facilities over the last decade.

Yorkshire Post head of business and features, Chris Burn, said: “A huge amount of work went into picking out the best entries from a very crowded field which was testament to the strength of the region’s business community.