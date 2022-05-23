Halifax business opens its doors to show opportunities for people with disabilities to move into employment

ISCAL is owned and operated by Calderdale Council and helps local people with disabilities or other barriers to work to move into employment.

The firm is also one of the country’s leading manufacturers of coasters, napkins and other tissue-based products, and it is this capacity that gives people genuine experience of working environments as they build their skills and confidence.

The factory, which is located at Atlas Business Park, Gibbet Street, Halifax, hosted the open day as visitors toured the building and heard from existing staff members about the opportunities ISCAL provides.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ISCAL factory in Halifax

There was also the opportunity to ask questions and speak to the Council’s Employment Hub to discuss support available and the ways in which barriers to employment can be overcome.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, Councillor Silvia Dacre, said: “ISCAL is a really important facility offering an employability programme to people who experience multiple barriers to accessing work.

"It provides bespoke support and opportunities for people to gain independence and learn vital skills to help them thrive in the workplace and equip them for future employment.

“The facility can help people from a variety of backgrounds, requiring varying levels of support or guidance.

“The Council is committed to reducing inequalities and the work of ISCAL supports this priority and the vision for Calderdale in 2024 as a place where you can realise your potential, whoever you are.”