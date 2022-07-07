Halifax business set to open newly built factory extension which will increase their production facilities

Despite the challenges of Covid, the company has successfully increased sales over the last two years.

Matrix mainly designs and makes educational equipment to teach future engineers at college and university level.

Like many companies over the past two years, Matrix has had to overcome the effects of Covid, not only with all staff either furloughed or working from home, but also with the closing down of education, with most education facilities only working online. This made it impossible to go into those facilities to demonstrate products but also for teachers to work on the products with their students.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matrix's premises in Halifax

But Matrix adapted their way of working by increasing online meetings with customers, adapted products to have an online capability which meant that students were able to access their kits through the internet from home and increasing video content that could be sent to customers in place of a close-up demonstration.

Investment in UK technical education and T-Level funding for colleges across the UK also meant that Matrix was able to map their products against the new qualifications, securing new business which has also contributed to their success, along with the unprecedented growth in international sales in new markets including the US, Colombia and Chile amongst others, which has been a major success despite the restrictions on international travel.

Halifax MP Holly Lynch will attend the opening of their newly built extension to declare it officially open on July 29.

“We are incredibly grateful as a company that we have been able to continue through Covid," said company chairman John Dobson, "and to grow as part of that is incredible. We are excited to welcome Holly Lynch MP to Matrix to open the new production areas."