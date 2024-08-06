Halifax business to close: Owner of Piece Hall's Manjo Home says she will "close my door proudly"
Manjo Home, owned by Mandy Wilson, offers quirky homeware and unusual gifts.
Manjo - a name which combines Mandy’s name with her son, Joe’s - moved to The Piece Hall from Lindley in 2022 for bigger premises and more passing trade.
In a post on Facebook, Mandy shared: “It has been a decision that I have been soul searching for months, but sadly, I like many before me have been forced in to a corner to make.
“With raising costs how can a small independent put that on to the price of the products - we can’t, we absorb it.”
"I have been extremely privileged to have achieved what I have, and will close my door proudly.
“So please, if you can support me one last time and bob into Manjo and take a look as I am reducing most of my lines, and maybe you can even start your Christmas shopping early.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.