Halifax business to close: Owner of Piece Hall's Manjo Home says she will "close my door proudly"

By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Aug 2024, 17:30 BST

A Halifax business has announced that it will be closing.

Manjo Home, owned by Mandy Wilson, offers quirky homeware and unusual gifts.

Manjo - a name which combines Mandy’s name with her son, Joe’s - moved to The Piece Hall from Lindley in 2022 for bigger premises and more passing trade.

Mandy Wilson at Manjo Home, in the Piece Hall, HalifaxMandy Wilson at Manjo Home, in the Piece Hall, Halifax
In a post on Facebook, Mandy shared: “It has been a decision that I have been soul searching for months, but sadly, I like many before me have been forced in to a corner to make.

“With raising costs how can a small independent put that on to the price of the products - we can’t, we absorb it.”

"I have been extremely privileged to have achieved what I have, and will close my door proudly.

“So please, if you can support me one last time and bob into Manjo and take a look as I am reducing most of my lines, and maybe you can even start your Christmas shopping early.”

