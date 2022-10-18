Halifax business wins award for third year in a row
A Community Interest Company from Elland was crowned winner of Project Management Company of the Year at the prestigious National Energy Efficiency Awards.
YES Energy Solutions won the award for the third consecutive year as a result of their 32 fuel poverty alleviation schemes, focussing work within Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
By working alongside local authorities, the company has helped over 3,000 vulnerable householders in fuel poverty reduce their lifetime fuel bills by £46 million in the past year.
The National Energy Efficiency Awards celebrate success in the energy efficiency industry, and recognise initiatives for people in fuel poverty whilst reducing CO 2 emissions.
Most Popular
Representatives from YES Energy Solutions were presented with the award by comedian and actor Hugh Dennis at the Hilton Metropole Birmingham in front of the 700 attendees.
Duncan McCombie, CEO of YES Energy Solutions, said: “Winning this award for the third time in a row highlights the fantastic work our teams do to reduce fuel poverty across the country.
“The whole company is brimming with pride, and it’s an honour to celebrate with fellow businesses in the energy efficiency industry.
“We realise that there are still millions of people struggling with their energy bills, and we’re committed to helping vulnerable communities as best we can during the cost of living crisis.”
YES Energy Solutions came third in the Funding Provider of the Year category having supplied a total of £19 million to eligible householders in 2021 through various Government schemes.
YES Energy Solutions is the trading name of Yorkshire Energy Services CIC – a national Community Interest Company operating in the energy efficiency sector.