The business has won two previous Great Taste Awards for their ginger chilli sauce and can now add the title of Great Taste Producer to their portfolio.

Founder Hatsadee Xayavongchanch, also known as Yoyo, who is originally from Laos, said: “Winning another Great Taste Award this year is just fabulous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I made this sauce originally as a special edition but my customers love it so now it’s a regular addition to our catalogue. It’s very spicy, fruity and just delicious.”

Founder Hatsadee Xayavongchanch, also known as Yoyo

The Great Taste Judges said: “There’s a warm and welcoming hue to this sauce, which has an attractive sweet and fruity aroma. The chillies open well and linger long on the palate, with some good power. We enjoyed the balance of sweet and heat.

“The Scotch bonnet comes through on the nose, and the bright colour of this sauce is very attractive. There’s a sweet start with a savoury finish, bringing the heat we wanted but it wasn’t too overwhelming, so this will accompany many things very well. We could taste the different elements in this sauce and their melding has been done expertly, with a richness that lingered well.”

The company is hoping for more successes this year and is looking to expand production in response to increasing demand for their hot sauce products.

Yoyo Laos Sauce Ltd is the only producer of sauces based on Lao recipes in the UK.