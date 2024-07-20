Halifax businesses Vocation and Loafers team-up to create new beer to support music charity

By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Jul 2024, 19:00 BST
Vocation Brewery and Piece Hall-based Loafers Vinyl and Coffee have teamed up to create a brand-new beer.

Living the Dream is a refreshing pale ale designed to capture the essence of summer sounds whilst giving back to the local community.

It features bold notes of grapefruit, orange and lime with a hoppy aroma, making it the perfect choice for both seasoned beer lovers and casual drinkers looking to enjoy a pint in the warm summer months.

To celebrate the launch, 20p from every pint of ‘Living the Dream’ bought from Loafers during a Piece Hall gig will go directly to Yorkshire Youth and Music, a charity which aims to enhance the lives of young people through the power of music and the arts.

Vocation Brewery and Piece Hall-based Loafers Vinyl & Coffee have teamed up to create a brand-new beer

Tom Holmes, head of marketing at Vocation Brewery, said: “We’re passionate about making a difference in our community, so we’re thrilled to be partnering with Loafers Vinyl and Coffee.

"By supporting Yorkshire Youth and Music, we’re helping to provide young people with the opportunity to explore and develop their creative talents.”

Living the Dream is available to purchase from Loafers Vinyl and Coffee at The Piece Hall during a gig, with orders in can format available for collection directly from the Loafers Vinyl and Coffee website.

