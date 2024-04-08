Halifax cafes and restaurants: New trendy bubble tea cafe opens in Halifax town centre

A bubble tea cafe has opened in the heart of Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Apr 2024, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

KIN, which also has a Thai food outlet in The Broadway in Bradford, is now open at 22 Market Street in Halifax town centre serving a host of bubble teas and other drinks.

Bubble tea is a Taiwanese recipe made by blending tea with milk, fruit and fruit juices, then adding tapioca pearls.

It has been a favourite in some other countries since the 1980s but has not proved a hit in the UK until more recently.

Related topics:HalifaxBradfordThai