Halifax cafes: Calderdale cafe owner's 'heavy heart' as he announces popular eatery is shutting down
Jamie’s Place, on Rochdale Road in Greetland, has announced it is shutting from July 28.
It’s owner posted the news on social media, saying there is “no other way”.
"It is with a heavy heart I have to let you all know that Jamie’s Place will be closing down from July 28,” he said.
"Having this business and meeting so many lovely people throughout my almost six years in the premises has been wonderful and I have loved every second.
"However, due to many varying factors, I am unable to continue and there is no other way forward for me to continue with running Jamie’s Place.
"I thank every single one of you for your kind words, support and business over the past few years but unfortunately for me it is now time to move onto pastures new.
"I will be continuing to offer Jamie’s Place Outside Catering going forward into the future but after July 28 the cafe will be closed.”
Disappointed customers have been sharing their sadness at the announcement.
One said: “It's been an absolute pleasure coming to your place almost every Saturday. You will be missed Jamie and your team.”
Another posted: “Oh no Jamie. Where will I get the best sandwich in Greetland now? Hope you are moving on to a fantastic job.”
One posted: “Jamie, your love and passion for what you do has always resulted in it being 10/10.”
And another posted: “Love your food and thanks for everything you’ve done for our family parties and charity events.”
