Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Calderdale village cafe and sandwich shop is closing.

Jamie’s Place, on Rochdale Road in Greetland, has announced it is shutting from July 28.

It’s owner posted the news on social media, saying there is “no other way”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is with a heavy heart I have to let you all know that Jamie’s Place will be closing down from July 28,” he said.

Jamie's Place in Greetland is closing

"Having this business and meeting so many lovely people throughout my almost six years in the premises has been wonderful and I have loved every second.

"However, due to many varying factors, I am unable to continue and there is no other way forward for me to continue with running Jamie’s Place.

"I thank every single one of you for your kind words, support and business over the past few years but unfortunately for me it is now time to move onto pastures new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will be continuing to offer Jamie’s Place Outside Catering going forward into the future but after July 28 the cafe will be closed.”

Disappointed customers have been sharing their sadness at the announcement.

One said: “It's been an absolute pleasure coming to your place almost every Saturday. You will be missed Jamie and your team.”

Another posted: “Oh no Jamie. Where will I get the best sandwich in Greetland now? Hope you are moving on to a fantastic job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One posted: “Jamie, your love and passion for what you do has always resulted in it being 10/10.”