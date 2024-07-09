Halifax cafes: Calderdale cafe owner's 'heavy heart' as he announces popular eatery is shutting down

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Jul 2024, 09:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Calderdale village cafe and sandwich shop is closing.

Jamie’s Place, on Rochdale Road in Greetland, has announced it is shutting from July 28.

It’s owner posted the news on social media, saying there is “no other way”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is with a heavy heart I have to let you all know that Jamie’s Place will be closing down from July 28,” he said.

Jamie's Place in Greetland is closingJamie's Place in Greetland is closing
Jamie's Place in Greetland is closing

"Having this business and meeting so many lovely people throughout my almost six years in the premises has been wonderful and I have loved every second.

"However, due to many varying factors, I am unable to continue and there is no other way forward for me to continue with running Jamie’s Place.

"I thank every single one of you for your kind words, support and business over the past few years but unfortunately for me it is now time to move onto pastures new.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I will be continuing to offer Jamie’s Place Outside Catering going forward into the future but after July 28 the cafe will be closed.”

Disappointed customers have been sharing their sadness at the announcement.

One said: “It's been an absolute pleasure coming to your place almost every Saturday. You will be missed Jamie and your team.”

Another posted: “Oh no Jamie. Where will I get the best sandwich in Greetland now? Hope you are moving on to a fantastic job.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One posted: “Jamie, your love and passion for what you do has always resulted in it being 10/10.”

And another posted: “Love your food and thanks for everything you’ve done for our family parties and charity events.”

Related topics:CalderdaleHalifax

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.