YourParkingSpace says it is vital that drivers input their vehicle registration details correctly when parking at the town centre car park.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “YourParkingSpace has made substantial investments in upgrading the Woolshops car park.

"This includes introducing an open-access system with the removal of barriers, installing extensive new signage, and offering multiple alternative payment methods beyond the traditional kiosk option.

Irene Green at The Woolshops car park in Halifax

"We would remind customers that it is imperative to input their correct vehicle registration when paying to avoid the automatic issuance of a PCN.

"If a keying error is made, our customer support team is available via email or WhatsApp to assist and ensure that PCNs are only upheld for motorists who misuse the car park.”

There have been several posts on social media from people who claim they have been unfairly fined after parking at the car park.

Irene Green, 71 and Bradford, was shocked when she received a parking fine for £100 in the post.

She insists she paid for her stay – and says she has the transaction on her bank statement to prove it.

When she tried to appeal the fine online, she says she was told she had to provide her evidence in writing.

She says she did, posting her letter on January 22. On January 29, she says she had a response saying she had lost her appeal as she had not responded.

"I'm upset and seething,” she said,

"I've been parking in that car park for 40 years. I used to be the manager for Radio Rentals and parked there for work and never had any problems,

"I've been driving for 40 years and I've never had a speeding ticket or a parking fine before."

A spokesperson for YourParkingSpace claims ParkMaven – which issued the fines – does not have proof of Irene’s payment at the time of her parking stay and has not received the proof she has posted.