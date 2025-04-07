Halifax charity celebrates longstanding corporate partnership
For over six years, Core Facility Services has actively supported Happy Days through financial contributions, volunteering, and participating in fundraising events such as the Big Sleepout in March and The Big Ride Home in September.
Ellen Boothe, CEO of Happy Days, emphasised the importance of the partnership, noting that Core’s involvement goes beyond financial donations and event participation.
“Core has helped us manage key operational costs such as IT, waste management, cleaning and energy, allowing us to focus more of our resources on the people who need our services the most,” she said.
“Their support ensures we are better equipped to handle the challenges we face, especially in these unpredictable times.”
“Thanks to a deep understanding of what we do and how we operate, they can meaningfully advise us on the best path to make sure as much of our budget as possible goes on delivering services, rather than on overheads.”
Core works with charities and businesses to reduce the time they spend dealing with suppliers and compliance and to manage their budgets in relation to everyday services including energy, waste and IT.
Colette Watts, MD of Core Facility Services, said she was delighted that Core had such a strong relationship with Happy Days.
She said: “The benefits work both ways and our staff get such a lot out of being involved in events and fundraising for Happy Days. This is a charity that is supporting people in our local community who are in crisis, often experiencing homelessness or food poverty, and it means a lot to us to feel we can make a difference. That could be raising money for them by taking part in their events or working hard for them to managing their IT, waste and energy, making sure we are giving them great service and keeping their costs as low as possible.”