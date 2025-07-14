An opening date for a new shop in Halifax town centre has been announced.

Yorkshire Cancer Research’s store will open its doors on Wednesday, July 16.

The shop is in The Woolshops in Halifax town centre, where The Makeup Club used to be.

Yorkshire Cancer Research says its new charity shop will sell “a full range of high-quality preloved clothing, homewares, books and toys”.

It is the second charity shop to open in The Woolshops, with Overgate Hospice opening a ‘Little Stars’ store – selling baby and children’s items – last year.

The former Makeup Club premises have, until now, been empty since January 2024.

For more information about goods which can be donated to the new Yorkshire Cancer Research charity shop visit https://www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/shop-with-us/donate-your-goods

