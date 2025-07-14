Halifax charity shops: Opening date for new store in Halifax's Woolshops
Yorkshire Cancer Research’s store will open its doors on Wednesday, July 16.
The shop is in The Woolshops in Halifax town centre, where The Makeup Club used to be.
Yorkshire Cancer Research says its new charity shop will sell “a full range of high-quality preloved clothing, homewares, books and toys”.
It is the second charity shop to open in The Woolshops, with Overgate Hospice opening a ‘Little Stars’ store – selling baby and children’s items – last year.
The former Makeup Club premises have, until now, been empty since January 2024.
For more information about goods which can be donated to the new Yorkshire Cancer Research charity shop visit https://www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/shop-with-us/donate-your-goods
If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover you can email our reporting team at [email protected] with your contact details.