Halifax coffee company receives prestigious accolade at Great Taste Awards
Halifax’s White Rose Coffee Roasters has been awarded a prestigious two-star rating at the Great Taste Awards for their Rwanda Gasharu Anaerobic Fermentation Arabica coffee.
By Tom Scargill
Published 12th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
"We are incredibly honoured to receive this two-star rating,” said Robert Cooper, owner and head roaster at White Rose Coffee Roasters.
"Our team’s commitment to discovering the world’s finest coffee and bringing it to our customers is at the heart of what we do.
"This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team.”