Halifax coffee company wins twice at this year's Great Taste Awards

By Tom Scargill
Published 8th Aug 2024, 16:30 GMT
Halifax based White Rose Coffee Roasters has won two accolades at this year’s Great Taste Awards.

The company’s Costa Rica Las Lajas Arabica and Peru Efrain Salvador Arabica both received awards.

The Great Taste Awards are renowned as the world’s most coveted food and drink awards, and rigorously evaluate entries based on quality, taste, and innovation.

Robert Cooper, owner of the business, said: “We are incredibly proud to have received these awards.

Photo: White Rose Coffee RoastersPhoto: White Rose Coffee Roasters
“Our team works tirelessly to source, roast, and deliver the finest coffees from around the world, and these accolades from the Great Taste Awards are a true testament to our dedication and passion for quality.”

