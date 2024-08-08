Halifax coffee company wins twice at this year's Great Taste Awards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The company’s Costa Rica Las Lajas Arabica and Peru Efrain Salvador Arabica both received awards.
The Great Taste Awards are renowned as the world’s most coveted food and drink awards, and rigorously evaluate entries based on quality, taste, and innovation.
Robert Cooper, owner of the business, said: “We are incredibly proud to have received these awards.
“Our team works tirelessly to source, roast, and deliver the finest coffees from around the world, and these accolades from the Great Taste Awards are a true testament to our dedication and passion for quality.”