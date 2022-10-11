Halifax community interest company expands its workforce to combat the energy crisis

Based in West Vale, YES Energy Solutions has recruited 15 employees from Halifax and the surrounding area this year to combat the energy crisis.

The company is delivering a wide range of energy saving schemes, helping over 1,600 people reduce their energy bills in Great Britain this winter.

Working with councils across the country, the community interest company is providing £16.2m of funding to vulnerable householders to combat the energy crisis on their current projects.

YES Energy Solutions

As well as working nationwide, YES Energy Solutions has been helping vulnerable residents closer to home, working with rehabilitation charity Alpha House Calderdale to provide fully funded central heating to 10 properties for their temporary housing service.

YES Energy Solutions’ Team manager Bethany Smith from Elland said: “At a time of high energy bills, our work becomes more valuable than ever and we have grown our team to match the rise in demand in the past six months.

“We have developed a team of passionate staff in the office, all based in Halifax or the surrounding area, and we love what we do.

“We are still humble in size, but truly believe in the massive impact our energy efficiency measures have on households across Great Britain particularly during the present cost of living crisis.”

