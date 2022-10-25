Photo: Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce

Nominees are put forward by their Chamber for the first round of judging, which names regional winners who then go on to compete as finalists for the national awards.

Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce member Novo Nutrition was established in 2016 by Andrew Coulson, a well-known figure on the global fitness and wellbeing circuit, after he spotted a gap in the healthier snacks market.

Andrew developed the world’s first Protein Chip, closely followed by the rest of the NOVO product family, which includes their popular Wafer products and twin finger chocolate Protein Breaks.

Now in its sixth year of trading, Novo Nutrition was nominated due to its rapid exporting success. The firm began trading with all Middle Eastern countries, and many across the EU, within its first year of trading, before successfully entering the American market with its pioneering protein wafer product in 2017.

In 2019, the firm was successfully trading with Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Canada, before creating strong trade links with Japan and Singapore in 2020, despite the challenges of Covid-19.

Martin Hathaway, managing director of the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “I am thrilled for Andrew and the rest of the Novo team on their win. This is an incredible recognition for Yorkshire manufacturers and helps to solidify our region’s place in the international trade arena."

Andrew Coulson, founder of Novo Nutrion Ltd, added: “I am incredibly proud to have received this award, which has been achieved thanks to the hard work and dedication of the Novo family. To be recognised as the British Chambers’ Yorkshire Global Player is unbelievable!

“There’s no doubt that the last few years have been tough on our importers and exporters, but I am thrilled to be among the top players from our nation and hope that our story, and those from the other nominees, will inspire the next generation of Yorkshire manufacturers.”

