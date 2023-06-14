"We are looking forward to September where we are nominated for the national award in sustainability."

Photo: DLE Construction Ltd

DLE Construction Ltd, based in Causeway Foot, won the regional award for sustainability and have been nominated for the national awards in London this September.

Company director David Ellis said: "We are delighted to have won the Federation of master builders Yorkshire and Trent regional award.

"This award means so much to us, it shows appreciation for all the hard work and dedication from all our team.

"To win the award for sustainable building in this current climate makes it all worth while showcasing our abilities and how we can move forward as a company promoting renewable technologies in to the building industry.