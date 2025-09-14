Halifax councillor vows to avoid supermarkets for a month for shop local challenge

One of Halifax’s councillors is making it his mission to avoid online shopping and supermarkets for a month.

Councillor Joe Thompson, one of the Town ward members, has pledged to shop only at local and independent businesses during September in a bid to do more to support those traders.

He said: “Over the last few months, I have been spending a lot of time speaking to local businesses about the impacts they've been seeing recently and over the last few years.

"Yes, we've got the challenges of the roadworks in Halifax town centre at the moment but we've had Covid-19, the massive increase in online shopping, changes to National Insurance, wages and more.

"It's an uncertain time to be a business, yet they are the backbone of our towns.

"I have worked in local hospitality and seen what a good and a bad day looks like, and know that they are generally ran by extremely passionate individuals doing it for the love of what they do!

"I, like many, try my best to shop local, but I do use supermarkets, I do shop online and I do use platforms such as Uber Eats. I like to think I am doing 'what I can' - but can of course be doing more.

"So for the entirety of September, I am making it my mission to shop exclusively in local, independent businesses.

"No shopping online, no supermarkets, no Uber Eats.

"I know this won't work for everyone but I encourage you all to take a little bit of time to support local businesses.”

Councillor Thompson is posting updates on his pledge on his Facebook page.